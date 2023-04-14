Weymouth man threatened to shoot, burn Pride flag at Derby Street Shoppes, police say

HINGHAM - A Weymouth man has been arrested after allegedly threatening the Derby Street Shoppes over a Pride flag on display.

Police said 29-year-old Gage Scammell allegedly left a voicemail saying he was going to go to the shopping plaza, shoot down the flag with a rifle, and burn it if it was not taken down within three days.

Scammell allegedly also made disparaging remarks regarding the Jewish faith.

Derby Shoppes management notified police on Thursday. After an investigation, officers identified the caller as Scammel and arrested him.

Scammell is charged with Interference with Civil Rights, threatening to use a deadly weapon, and threat to commit a crime. He was arraigned Thursday at Hingham District Court.

"I want to reiterate that any attacks against the LGBTQ+ or Jewish communities, or any other marginalized group, will be dealt with swiftly and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Hingham Police Chief David Jones said.