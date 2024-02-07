Massachusetts governor Maura Healey nominates former romantic partner to state's highest court

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday nominated Massachusetts Appeals Court Associate Justice Gabrielle Wolohojian, her former romantic partner of several years, to serve on the state's highest court.

Wolohojian has been on the appeals court since 2008, hearing over 2,700 appeals and authoring more than 900 decisions, Healey's administration says.

"There is no one more qualified or better prepared to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court than Justice Wolohojian," Healey said in a statement that did not mention their previous relationship. "She has an exceptional understanding of the law and a strong commitment to the administration of justice."

Wolohojian is "widely respected" by her peers, Healey added. Retired SJC justice Geraldine Hines said in a statement that Wolohojian "is uniquely qualified to join the Supreme Judicial Court at a time when it enjoys and is committed to maintaining its reputation as one of the most respected state supreme courts in the country."

According to the State House News Service, Healey and Wolohojian lived together in Charlestown and their relationship first became public in 2013 when Healey announced a run for attorney general. A Boston Magazine article from 2015 said the pair had been together for eight years after meeting at a Boston law firm.

They were no longer living together by the time Healey was elected governor in 2022, the News Service said. Healey now lives in Arlington with new partner Joanna Lydgate.

The Massachusetts Republican Party slammed Healey's pick.

"It is highly inappropriate for the Governor to nominate to Massachusetts' highest court an individual with whom she had a long-term romantic relationship in the past," MassGOP chairwoman Amy Carnevale said in a statement. "This nomination clearly demonstrates a lack of accountability inherent in one-party rule."

If confirmed by the Governor's Council, Wolohojian will take the seat vacated this month by retired Justice David Lowy. This is Healey's second nomination to the high court.