Frozen fruit sold at Trader Joe's recalled due to Hepatitis A outbreak

BOSTON - The FDA is warning about a recall of a frozen fruit product sold at Trader Joe's nationwide due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

It involves the 16-ounce Organic Tropical Fruit Blend of pineapple, bananas, strawberries and mango.

The product's UPC is 00511919 and involves packages with sell by dates of 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, 06/07/24.

Trader Joe's frozen fruit recall CBS Boston

The FDA said, "although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund."

