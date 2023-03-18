Watch CBS News
Frozen fruit sold at Trader Joe's recalled due to Hepatitis A outbreak

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The FDA is warning about a recall of a frozen fruit product sold at Trader Joe's nationwide due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses. 

It involves the 16-ounce Organic Tropical Fruit Blend of pineapple, bananas, strawberries and mango. 

The product's UPC is 00511919 and involves packages with sell by dates of 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, 06/07/24. 

The FDA said, "although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund."

CLICK HERE for more information on the recall.  

First published on March 17, 2023 / 8:05 PM

