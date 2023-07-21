Frog-X special ops team to parachute into Fenway Park to help raise money for fellow veterans

BOSTON - Special operations veterans will be parachuting into Fenway Park Saturday morning to help raise money for fellow veterans.

It's all part of the opening ceremonies for the 14th annual Run to Home Base, which is a run or walk through Boston that ends at home plate. The foundation raises money to provide clinical care and mental health support for special forces veterans impacted by brain injury and physical and mental health trauma.

The Frog-X team is made up of retired special forces veterans. They've parachuted into all kinds of situations but into Fenway will be something different.

"Normally, our folks are trained to jump into drop zones and things like that," said Ret. Brigadier General Jack Hammond, the executive director of the Home Base Program. "In an urban environment, in a city, you're jumping in a postage stamp at 5,000 feet, which is where they're going to be departing their aircraft. Fenway Park looks like a postage stamp. So these are highly-skilled jumpers that have over 5,000 parachute jumps in their career. So they're among the best of the best but they're great, great guys and when you get close, we know what the wind's like around Boston. And so wind takes parachutes and they've got to be extremely skilled to make this happen."

Fenway Park will be open for anyone who wants to watch the parachute jump. Those watching must be in their seats by 6:45 a.m.