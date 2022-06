Frog Pond spray pool opens for the season Tuesday

Frog Pond spray pool opens for the season Tuesday

Frog Pond spray pool opens for the season Tuesday

BOSTON - The Frog Pond spray pool on the Boston Common opens for the season on Tuesday.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m., with music and free snacks, including ice cream.

The Boston Common Carousel will also be open.

The Frog Pond spray pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until Labor Day.