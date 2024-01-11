FriendshipWorks fights loneliness by bringing older adults and young volunteers together

CAMBRIDGE - Forty years ago, Janet Seckle-Cerrotti founded FriendshipWorks. The non-profit brings together older adults with younger volunteers for friendship and assistance in an effort to reduce social isolation, improve quality of life, and maintain dignity of older adults in the Boston area.

"For the older adults whose life we inhabit and are part of and who share their lives with us, it is about that there's a reason that you're still here in this world. That somebodycares about you. There's a reason to wake up in the morning for many people," Seckle-Cerrotti explained about the importance of the program.

She started the organization after research showed that older adults who were aging without social networks weren't doing as well as people who had social networks. "As someone who always loved older adults, believed in volunteering, really believed in the power of working across faiths and backgrounds and races, I knew that we could make a difference in society," she said.

The program is how Sarah and Carolyn met, and a great friendship was born.

"We've never needed to stop and think about what we should talk about because we talk nonstop," Sarah Klein told WBZ TV. She signed up to volunteer with FriendshipWorks in 2020 during the pandemic as a way to get to know someone in the Cambridge community who could teach her about the area.

Carolyn was recommended to the program by a social worker after losing multiple siblings in a short period of time. She's always been a more introverted person and thought it would be a good idea to have someone to chat with. It was an instant match. "I just kind of liked her right away. When I talk with Sarah, she gives her opinion and I give my opinion and we listen to each other," Carolyn Bascomb said.

At first Klein and Bascomb were only calling each other because of COVID precautions. But once they were able to meet in person, their friendship grew even stronger. Now they go on walks, to the gym, or just hang out and talk.

"If it's cold, windy, rainy, whatever, we might color, talk. She might show me how to do something on the computer. We get along beautifully. I look forward to seeing her coming by," Bascomb said.

Klein said it's easy to connect with Bascomb, despite their age difference. "Even though we come from different generations and different places and different backgrounds there's a lot that we have in common like our love for our family and our cultural and social traditions," she said. She told WBZ TV it's remarkable how the time flies when they're together.

Volunteers are 18 years old and up and older adults are typically 60 and older. The non-profit facilitates the friendships based on shared interests, availability, allergies, and any age or gender preferences. It's all about human connection. "We look at people's openness. Who they are and we bring people together and let the magic happen when two people who care about each other come together," Seckle-Cerrotti said.

"You don't need any special skills or training. You just have to be a good human being who's interested in connecting with other human beings," Klein added. She recommends the program for anyone. "It's just so much joy to your life and to another person's life in a way that you could do for your whole life," she said.

Seckle-Cerrorti said she couldn't have carried the work of the organization for the last 40 years without the incredible support of those on her team. "It does feel good to know that with others that I've been able to make a difference in my career and that I've been able to have the luck of working with the best of people," she said.

FriendshipWorks has five different free programs, including pet visitation and music programs. They also have Spanish-speaking staff who can match participants with volunteers. The various programs serve participants in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline, and Newton.

For more information, visit the website by clicking here.