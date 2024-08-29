French Bulldog stolen from inside Massachusetts home, 2 other dog thefts investigated

3 dogs reported stolen in neighboring Massachusetts towns, unknown if they are connected

MILFORD - A French Bulldog was stolen from inside a home in Massachusetts earlier this week and police are also investigating the theft of two dogs from another home in a neighboring town.

It happened at an apartment on Main Street in Milford on Tuesday night. Police said at around 11 p.m., the dog's owner heard the dog, My Love, cry and when she went to check on the dog, she was gone. Police believe the suspects entered the apartment through a rear access door.

My Love the French Bulldog. Milford Police Department

My Love is a year-and-a-half old French Bulldog with black fur and a white patch chest.

Anyone with information on My Love's abduction can contact Milford Police at their tip line at 508-473-3800.

In Bellingham, police are investigating two French Bulldog abductions last Saturday but it's not confirmed if the thefts are connected at this time. The dogs' owner said the thieves broke into his home and took his dogs. He shared surveillance video with WBZ-TV that showed at least two people walking to his home.