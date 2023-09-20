Watch CBS News
Matthew Lucas charged with murder in death of Heidi Chase in Freetown

By Anna Meiler

FREETOWN - A Freetown man accused of killing a woman he lives with has been charged with murder.

Police were called to a home on Chace Road around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and found 44-year-old Heidi Chase dead. Investigators said they believed the suspect was 54-year-old Matthew Lucas, who lived with Chase in the home. 

About four hours later, they say they found Lucas about a half-a-mile away, hiding in a shed on Burns Lane. He was arrested and charged with murder. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Fall River District Court.

There's no word yet on a motive or how Chase died.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

Anna Meiler
September 20, 2023

