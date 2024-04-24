Dozens of free trees planted to make this Massachusetts city a little greener and healthier

MEDFORD - An organization in Massachusetts is hoping to make their city a bit greener by giving out free trees.

Trees Medford is offering free trees to residents in Medford thanks to a grant from the Mystic River Watershed Association.

Amanda Bowen, the co-chair of Trees Medford, said they've planted maples, oaks, birches and a lot of redbuds this month.

The 7-to-10-foot tall trees were delivered in an effort to keep urban areas green and help reduce summer heat. Bowen said the grant is part of an initiative to plant more trees in highly populated areas beginning to lose their tree cover.

"These homeowners were really disappointed when all of these trees were taken down to build the Tufts Green Line station so it went from being quite treed to having no cover what so ever," she told WBZ-TV.

Forty-six trees were distributed in the fall and 54 have been given out this month. While the trees provide some instant beauty, the long-term benefits are even more important.

One of the free trees planted in April 2024 by Trees Medford. CBS Boston

"They absorb carbon, they absorb pollutants, they hold water in the ground," said Bowen.

Trees Medford plans to raise money so their giveaways can become an annual event, helping the environment, one tree at a time.

"The residents who've received trees have been incredibly appreciative," Bowen told WBZ. "We hope to do this every spring and fall."

Several cities and towns will have their own tree giveaways this Friday, April 26 for Arbor Day.

Trees Medford also has seedling for residents to plant on their own. For more information, visit their website.