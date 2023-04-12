Check out free activities and museums around Mass. for April vacation week

Worcester elementary students learn about science while helping to feed the community

BOSTON - There's no school for many Massachusetts students next week thanks to April vacation, but there are plenty of opportunities to get the kids out of the house without having to spend big.

The Highland Street Foundation is holding its annual "Spring Week" from April 17 to April 21, partnering with institutions across the state to offer free museum tickets and activities.

Here is the schedule of free events, per the foundation's website HighlandStreet.org

Monday 4/17

Concord Museum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday 4/18

Boston Common Frog Pond Carousel

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Berkshire Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday 4/19

Worcester Historical Museum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

USS Constitution Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spellman Museum

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday 4/20

Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fitchburg Art Museum

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Harvard Art Museums

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday 4/21

Mass Audubon Boston Nature Center

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Advanced registration required)

Wenham Museum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Edward Gorey House

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.