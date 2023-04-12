Check out free activities and museums around Mass. for April vacation week
BOSTON - There's no school for many Massachusetts students next week thanks to April vacation, but there are plenty of opportunities to get the kids out of the house without having to spend big.
The Highland Street Foundation is holding its annual "Spring Week" from April 17 to April 21, partnering with institutions across the state to offer free museum tickets and activities.
Here is the schedule of free events, per the foundation's website HighlandStreet.org
Monday 4/17
Concord Museum
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday 4/18
Boston Common Frog Pond Carousel
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Berkshire Museum
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday 4/19
Worcester Historical Museum
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
USS Constitution Museum
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Spellman Museum
12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday 4/20
Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fitchburg Art Museum
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Harvard Art Museums
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday 4/21
Mass Audubon Boston Nature Center
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Advanced registration required)
Wenham Museum
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Edward Gorey House
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
for more features.