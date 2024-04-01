Free lottery to win spot aboard USS Constitution for July 4th underway

BOSTON - The USS Constitution is holding a free lottery for a chance to be on the ship as it goes underway on Boston Harbor.

The lottery is open to the general public and 150 people will be randomly selected. They will join the USS Constitution crew as they go underway on July 4, 2024. Each person selected will be able to bring one guest.

Passengers will learn about the history of Old Ironsides and get a front-row seat as the crew fires a 21-gun salute in honor of Independence Day.

A link to enter the lottery will be posted on the USS Constitution Facebook and Instagram pages on Tuesday. The lottery will be open until May 2.