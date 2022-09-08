Millions more free COVID tests coming to Massachusetts towns

Should seniors get the COVID booster as soon as possible?

BOSTON - The federal government may have just ended its free at-home COVID testing program, but Massachusetts residents will still be able to get their hands on tests for no charge.

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration announced that 3.5 million rapid tests are going out to cities and towns across the state for free distribution to residents.

Cities and towns can put in requests for tests through September 16, with the expectation that the tests will arrive by mid-October. How many tests a municipality will get depends on its population. They can also ask for free PPE (personal protective equipment) like KN95, surgical and children's masks.

In addition, 1.5 million tests will be distributed to food banks in the state.

"This distribution of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests builds on our work over the past several years to partner with municipalities to ensure residents can protect themselves from the virus," Baker said in a statement. "Rapid tests, along with other resources like vaccines, boosters and treatments, provide residents with the tools they need to manage COVID-19."

The state says it has distributed over 25 million rapid COVID tests in Massachusetts since last December.