Massachusetts wrestling coach accused of indecent assault on teenager

LAKEVILLE - A wrestling coach who has worked with kids for nearly a decade is accused of indecent assault on a teenager in Lakeville.

Frederick Conrad, 63, of Bridgewater, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over. Investigators said the incident happened at his business, Brick Road Wrestling Club, in Lakeville.

Conrad was also the wrestling coach at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School through last season. The superintendent sent a message to families reading, in part, "We are aware that several of our students have trained, or are presently training, at the individual's gym. School guidance counselors will be made available to any students who wish to utilize the resources available to them."

Conrad was arraigned on Friday and released on personal recognizance. He's been ordered to stay away from and have no contact with his alleged victim. He's due back in court in February.