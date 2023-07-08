Watch CBS News
Driver charged with OUI in Taunton crash that killed a motorcyclist, injured another

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

TAUNTON - A New Bedford man is under arrest after a crash on Route 24 in Taunton that killed one motorcyclist and seriously injured another.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said Fred Moreira, 35, was under the influence of liquor when he struck two motorcycles, causing both drivers to be thrown from their bikes. One landed into the trees on the side of the highway.

One of the motorcyclists, 30-year-old Tyler Moniz of Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second, a 39-year-old man also from Fall River, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Moreira will be arraigned in Taunton District Court on charges of vehicular homicide, OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

