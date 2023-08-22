'Frasier' reboot unveils Boston skyline illustration ahead of series premiere

BOSTON - Goodnight, Seattle. Hello, Boston: Dr. Frasier Crane has re-entered the building.

Paramount+ dropped a new teaser Tuesday for the revival of the popular TV comedy, and it includes a nod to the city where the titular character returns to start a new chapter in his life.

Instead of the Seattle skyline, the new title card is an illustration of Boston, complete with an outline of the Prudential Tower and Zakim Bridge.

Frasier has reentered the building. 😌 Stream the premiere of the new series #Frasier on Thursday, Oct. 12, exclusively on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/aL4ilCBx1c — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) August 22, 2023

"No more callers. All new-hang ups," the video says, as returning star Kelsey Grammer sings an updated version of the theme song "Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs."

The series begins streaming October 12 on Paramount+.

Viewers were first introduced to Frasier in the 1980s as a psychiatrist in "Cheers," famously set in a Boston bar. The new series is filmed in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles.

L-R: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy in Frasier, episode 2, season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Chris Haston/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc.

Dr. Crane will return to Boston "with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," showrunners say.

Also starring in the Frasier reboot Jack Cutmore-Scott as his son Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college friend Alan, Toks Olagundoye as head of the university psychology department, Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate Eve and Anders Keith playing Frasier's nephew David.