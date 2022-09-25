Watch CBS News
Local News

New Hampshire driver arrested after police say he was going 140 miles per hour

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WBZ News Update for September 25
WBZ News Update for September 25 02:08

EPPING, N.H. - A driver in New Hampshire is facing charges after police say they caught him driving 140 miles an hour.

A New Hampshire State Trooper was on patrol in Epping around 10:20 p.m. Saturday when he saw an Infiniti sedan zip by on Route 101.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Franklyn Julian of Candia, was clocked at 140 miles per hour, according to police.

The trooper pulled Julian over and eventually arrested him. He's charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation.

Julian was released and ordered to be in Brentwood Circuit Court on November 1. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 10:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.