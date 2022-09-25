New Hampshire driver arrested after police say he was going 140 miles per hour
EPPING, N.H. - A driver in New Hampshire is facing charges after police say they caught him driving 140 miles an hour.
A New Hampshire State Trooper was on patrol in Epping around 10:20 p.m. Saturday when he saw an Infiniti sedan zip by on Route 101.
The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Franklyn Julian of Candia, was clocked at 140 miles per hour, according to police.
The trooper pulled Julian over and eventually arrested him. He's charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation.
Julian was released and ordered to be in Brentwood Circuit Court on November 1.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.