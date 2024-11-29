Sports equipment on sale at massive discount an opportunity to help kids in need for the holidays

STOUGHTON - An annual Black Friday event in Stoughton, Massachusetts is much more than another holiday sale. It's a chance to help kids in need.

On Friday, and for the next four Saturdays before Christmas, Franklin Sports is opening up its warehouse to sell equipment and gear at a huge discount to the general public.

It's also a big event for Good Sports, a non-profit in Braintree that helps families with sports gear, leagues, and travel costs.

Good Sports has donated $2.6 million in new Franklin gear to more than a thousand sports organizations, helping nearly one million kids.

"These kids are so happy to get equipment and to get brand-new high-quality equipment. It's just something that they have not necessarily had the chance to have. You know, we hear stories of kids sleeping in their uniforms or going to bed with their new glove," said Good Sports CEO and co-founder Christy Keswick.

"We've been doing this now for well over ten years. It marks the end of the year, the holidays are close and it's just something that is a real feel-good opportunity," said Franklin Sports president Adam Franklin.

"We have seen families grow up from their kids, when they were 3, 4, 5 years old up to teenagers. It's a special time. We get to see the same familiar faces year after year."

The sale is open to the public on Black Friday and every Saturday until December 21. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit Franklin's website.