Massachusetts smoke shop consider closing after 3rd break-in in 2 months

Franklin smoke shop targeted by thieves for third time in 2 months

FRANKLIN - Police in Franklin are investigating three break-ins at the same smoke shop in town over the past two months.

The owners of Moonlight Smoke Shop are actually considering closing after the three break-ins cost them thousands of dollars they can't afford to lose.

Brazen break-ins

Surveillance video showed the suspects smashing through the front door of the smoke shop Wednesday morning. As one keeps a look out the other two grab what they can off store shelves.

"They don't care, they're coming in the morning, broad daylight, when people are passing by, people are walking," said shop owner Hardik Patel.

Patel's eight different surveillance cameras caught but didn't stop the suspects from smashing through the front door, stealing stock and getting out quick.

"They emptied out a couple of shelves, one shelf here, one, two three, four shelves," said Patel.

Targeted multiple times

Feb. 4 was the first break-in at the shop. Police arrested and charged three juveniles for that incident. The second was on March 10 and the third on Wednesday. In both of those incidents, suspects are nowhere to be found.

"It's like deja vu all over again," said Patel.

After three break-ins, the cost of damages to windows and doors is roughly $10,000 and that's not all Patel has to replace.

"They take all the nicotine vapes, vaporizer devices, CBD vapes," said Patel.

Each vape stolen costs the store upwards of $60. Along with other stolen products and damages, Moonlight is out more than $20,000.

"They probably take this, sell it to their friends, make it look like they're so cool, they're doing this, they're not getting caught. Something's got to be done with them, it's not right for us as business owners, we work so hard," said Patel.

Neighboring business owner Laurie Godin said she's frustrated for her friend.

"He just started this business and they can't catch a break," says neighboring business owner, Laurfie Godin.

The Franklin Police Department has increased patrols but Patel is concerned it won't be enough.

"It causes a lot of stress on us, our family, our friends. It's really hard," said Patel.