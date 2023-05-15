Bear cub spotted walking around Franklin

FRANKLIN - Police in Franklin are letting residents know about a bear wandering around town Monday.

The department says it has received "multiple reports" of the bear spotted around 850 Washington St.

"This should go without saying but please do not go near a bear if you see it," police said, while reminding people to keep an eye on their pets.

Bob Vozzella snapped a picture of the bear standing up to reach a tree.

A bear spotted in Franklin Bob Vozzella

Black bear sightings are becoming more common as the population moves further to the east, Mass Wildlife says.