Leominster man accused of rampage on United flight to Boston due in federal court

Suspect accused in airplane rampage has history of interactions with police

BOSTON - Francisco Severo Torres, the man accused of trying to stab a flight attendant and open an emergency exit door during a flight to Boston, will be in federal court Thursday.

Torres, 33, of Leominster, is charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

He will be in U.S. District Court in Boston Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing in the case.

Prosecutors say Torres tried to open an emergency door with about an hour left on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston March 5. He then allegedly tried to stab a flight attendant with a broken spoon. He was restrained by passengers until the flight landed at Logan Airport. No one was hurt. Torres was arrested by Massachusetts State Police and has been in custody since.

Francisco Severo Torres on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Lisa Olsen / AP

A passenger who recorded video of the incident on her phone said Torres was "out of control."

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Torres has had prior interactions with police and court documents show he has a history of mental illness.