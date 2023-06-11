Project 351 holds reunion at Gillette Stadium, awards scholarship to ambassador

FOXBORO - A leadership reunion was held for Project 351 ambassadors at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Project 351 is dedicated to community-building and leadership training, with ambassadors representing each of Massachusetts's 351 cities and towns. Saturday's event celebrated the impact the ambassadors have had on the community and kicks off the second half of the organization's service year.

"I serve because I want to help someone be able to then maybe help someone else," said Madelyn Moreau of Monson. "I want to inspire a chain reaction. I want to make, like a ripple effect."

WBZ TV's Lisa Hughes hosted a conversation at the event with several changemakers, including Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

Forcellati said she'll be attending Stonehill College in the fall. CBS Boston

There was also a surprise when ambassador Francesa Forcellati was presented with the Myra Kraft Scholarship. Forcellati was selected because of her efforts to give back to her community. She said she'll be attending Stonehill College in the fall.