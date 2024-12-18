More than 500 children receive toys at "Shop with a Cop" event in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM - Hundreds of kids and police officers from the MetroWest area and beyond converged on the Framingham Walmart for the annual "Shop with a Cop" event.

This year, each child was paired with a police officer and given $50 to spend on toys of their choice. The event helped roughly 550 children in financial need and even featured appearances from the Grinch and Massachusetts' new State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble.

For Framingham School Resource Officer Kathy McGrath, the event is another chance to bond with the kids she works with all the time.

"It just fills my heart to see all the kids go out and have a great time and shop and enjoy themselves," McGrath said.

Child paired with officer for eight years

For eight years, she has been like a personal Santa, deftly helping Diego Resto-Maura pick out the perfect gifts.

"I've known her for a long time," Diego said. "Ever since like kindergarten or first grade." Diego picked out a Marvel Iron Man and a Star Wars LEGO set on Wednesday night.

When the purchase is complete, it's not just about the present, it's about the moments leading up to it. "We like hug sometimes and we ask how we're doing," Diego said.

Officer McGrath knows these memories will last for the children as they have for her, and the impact goes even beyond that. "If we have to respond to a school, we don't want them to be afraid of us," McGrath said. "We're there to be friends with them."

Most of the funds for the event come from the Framingham Police Association. The event has run for nine years and served over 3,000 children.