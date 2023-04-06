Woman accused of using car key in brutal road rage attack on immigrant in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A Marlborough woman has been charged with assault and battery after a violent attack, caught on cell phone video, that allegedly shows her repeatedly hitting a woman in the head after an apparent road rage incident on Hollis Street.

"She hit my face and my head all the time," said 36-year-old Raissa Garcia, who is from Brazil and believes she was targeted as an immigrant. Garcia has a broken and a loose tooth as a result of the encounter that sent her to the hospital.

Garcia said Michelle Milburn almost hit her bumper at a red light. When they both parked their cars, she said Milburn came out swinging and apparently was FaceTiming with someone as she did.

Cell phone video showed Michelle Milburn hitting Raissa Garcia repeatedly. CBS Boston

"She's told me all the time, 'Go back to your country,'" said Garcia. She refused to back down and grabbed her own cell phone to capture Milburn's license plate and confront her. Milburn allegedly used her car key in the attack.

"I'm just in shock, I've lived here for five years and I've never seen that, I've never had a problem with American people," Garcia said.

Police are investigating what happened as a potential hate crime and more charges could be filed. Garcia said she'll be nursing bruises for awhile, but nothing like the pain, she said, of being targeted she believes for where she is from and hopes Milburn is held accountable.

"I believe in American justice, I believe," said Garcia.

Michelle Milburn. Framingham Police

In a statement, Framingham Police called it an isolated incident, "and there is no ongoing threat to our community."

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said, "This unfortunate event is not reflective of those who call Framingham home, as the City of Framingham prides itself on being a welcoming and safe community for all."