Framingham Police search suspect in series of home break-ins on Fourth of July weekend

FRAMINGHAM - With drawers opened and clothing and valuables ransacked, Katie Harrington came home from her Fourth of July vacation to see what a thief had done.

"I feel angry. I'm going to get the guy and he's going to pay," said Harrington.

Police say a suspect hit several others homes over the holiday weekend, mostly in the northern section of Framingham.

A window can be seen broken on Fairfield Road, which police say is how he gained entry, either through open windows or by prying them open. They have advice for residents.

"We're hoping to raise awareness. If you're going away, lock your windows and doors, and enlist a neighbor to check on your residence," said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.

Police have circulated the video and a clear picture of the suspect on social media, hoping someone will recognize him. They believe he's working the crime spree alone, but haven't ruled the possibility of other people.

Please take a look at this bulletin to see if you can help ID the suspect involved in several house breaks/attempted breaks over the holiday weekend. Breaks were in the Frost St, Scott Dr, Livoli Rd, Fairfield Rd areas. pic.twitter.com/JknEr0RO6o — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) July 5, 2022

Harrington has video of a man wearing a white hoodie and gloves from her Ring camera. When she got the alert while away, she could see him going through her home and immediately notified Framingham Police.

"He was methodical. He was in my house for over 40 minutes and went through my jewelry."

He got away with a keepsake ring worth over $1,000 and some petty cash from a box, but that was all. He didn't touch prescriptions or other jewelry.

Neighbors like Colleen Gorman, who has a security system, says it's still unsettling that he was seen driving through the neighborhood.

"That's nerve-wracking because it seems like he was casing the area. I always make sure my windows are secure and keep an eye out on the neighbors," said Gorman.

In Harrington's Ring video, he goes out to the porch and even returns with a Kohl's package that had been delivered, but he never opens it.

Now, Harrington wants some help from this unusual thief.

"It makes me feel like I want this guy to clean. He owes me some cleaning."