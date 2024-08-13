Framingham launches Narcan training program, teaching bystanders to save lives

"With one push, you could save a life." Framingham offers free Narcan training

FRAMINGHAM - Framingham has launched its Narcan Training Program with the goal of getting Narcan into the hands of everyday citizens.

Emergency crews in Framingham have responded to 58 cases involving opioids so far in 2024. There were 164 incidents last year and almost 150 in 2022. Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

Saving lives with Narcan

"Our parents, our grandparents, our students. We really just want to make sure we get this into the hands of people and every bystander could save a life," Framingham Director of Public Health Bill Murphy said.

Murphy said opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts decreased by 10 percent in 2023 - the largest single-year decline in over a decade - largely due to the widespread availability of Narcan.

"Overdoses, in general overall, have decreased in the state of Massachusetts. Unfortunately, we've seen a rise in Framingham. Again, this is a sense of urgency for the program," Murphy said.

Eliminating the stigma of overdoses

Chief Public Health Nurse Linda Phalen said learning how to use Narcan is critically important. "Sometimes, this is not an overdose of someone trying to get high. This is someone who is in a lot of pain, and they're trying to stop that pain," Phalen said.

The Narcan lessons only take 20 minutes, but the impact can be life-changing. The other challenge is to erase the negative stigma that comes with Narcan.

"It's very easy to learn. I think it's the fear and stigma that prevent people from carrying it around and how easy it is to prevent that overdose," Phalen said.

The Narcan lessons take place every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at Framingham Health Department located at 188 Concord St.