Two teens shot at Framingham McDonald's drive-thru
FRAMINGHAM – Two teenagers were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting at the McDonald's drive-thru in Framingham.
It happened early Thursday morning at the fast food restaurant off of Route 30.
Police said an 18-year-old had chest wounds and a 19-year-old suffered a leg injury. Both injuries are considered non-life threatening.
One car was towed from the scene and another from an area hospital.
