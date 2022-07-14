Watch CBS News
Two teens shot at Framingham McDonald's drive-thru

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FRAMINGHAM – Two teenagers were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting at the McDonald's drive-thru in Framingham.

It happened early Thursday morning at the fast food restaurant off of Route 30.

Police said an 18-year-old had chest wounds and a 19-year-old suffered a leg injury. Both injuries are considered non-life threatening.

One car was towed from the scene and another from an area hospital.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 6:15 AM

