"Many Cultures, One Heart" art display celebrates Framingham's diversity

FRAMINGHAM - Popping up around Framingham, colorful painted hearts, each by a different artist.

"Our hope is that everyone who lives here will see a little piece of themselves reflected in the public art," said project coordinator Stacey David.

The project by the Framingham Centre Common Cultural District is called "Many Cultures, One Heart."

"It's an incredibly, wonderfully diverse city. About 52% of the population self identifies as a minority," said David, adding, "so it was really important to us as a cultural district to reflect the diversity of Framingham."

Boston-based artist Oneil Pimentel Jr. of The Oneil Studio proudly represents his home country of Brazil in his work titled "Tropical Cheers."

"It's really important because it's a part of me. It's part of my community and although it's a small community here, I want to make a difference and show everyone and show that Brazil has a lot to differ," said Pimental Jr.

North Andover artist Rob Surette named his soon to be installed heart "Framingham on the Rise."

"Supporting clean energy, supporting entrepreneurship, supporting existing and new businesses and all the while embracing the diverse community," said Surette.

In total there are 32 hearts, each telling a different story and celebrating the city's diversity. This one in front of City Hall has the word "Welcome" on it in dozens of different languages.

"Which included braille, it includes sign language, it includes an indigenous language. There are over 70 languages on that statue," said David.

"The art is just a vehicle. We're trying to spread the messages of kindness and acceptance and respect and celebrating diversity," said Surette.

The hearts are currently in the process of being installed at various locations throughout the city.

The FCCCD is hoping to release a scavenger hunt soon so people can find all of the hearts. After that, they are planning on releasing a map of all the locations. For now, you are encouraged to explore Framingham and find the hearts on your own. They hope the project will be a permanent installation.