40 displaced after fire at apartment complex on Worcester Road in Framingham, Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM - Dozens of people were displaced after a fire at a high-rise apartment complex in Framingham on Saturday night.

It happened at an apartment complex on Worcester Road. Four firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and three have since been released. A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Forty people were displaced in the fire at the apartment complex on Worcester Road. Wayne Dion

Forty people were displaced and the city said many units in the building are now uninhabitable. The fire department said the complex's management company and the Red Cross are assisting them.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.