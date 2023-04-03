Car theft suspect arrested after police chase in Foxboro

FOXBORO - Surveillance video from the Commercial Street Shell gas station in Foxboro shows the minutes before a Rhode Island man fleeing from police was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

State Police tell WBZ 30-year-old Jose Bautista from East Providence sped off from the Lodge Apartments less than two miles away, after officers located a vehicle they say he stole from a Waltham car dealership.

"It was probably one of the craziest things I've ever seen," said a resident from the apartment complex. Kyle Regalbuti says the police pursuit started just before 8 o'clock. "There was a car going about 60 miles per hour in the parking lot, it was loud, so I got up and I was like 'wow what is that?'" said Regalbuti.

Cars damaged during police chase at The Lodge Apartments in Foxboro CBS Boston

Bautista was seen leaving one of the buildings at the complex at 7:38 p.m. When police tried to stop him, he quickly got into the stolen BMW X5 and drove off, nearly hitting a trooper and damaging four cars in the parking lot.

"You think you're in a safe community, a safe place, and it turns out that's not always the case," said one of the damaged car's owners. "We came out and there was a white SUV knocked out of its parking spot on the grass. We realized I was parked a few spots away and my car didn't turn out too well." His Toyota sedan was heavily damaged from the pursuit.

Another resident told WBZ the chase was like something out of a movie.

Tire tracks and debris were seen along Foxborough Boulevard. Police say amid the chase, Bautista pulled over and began fleeing on foot.

Jose Bautista from East Providence was arrested after a chase in Foxboro CBS Boston

About an hour after the chase began Foxboro Police and Massachusetts State Police received information that the suspect was in the area of 32 Commercial Street attempting to steal another vehicle.

Surveillance video from the Shell station at that address shows Bautista pacing and looking over his shoulder. He heads toward the restroom before going up to the cashier where he asks to use her phone to make a call.

The State Police flight crew from MSP helicopter Air 4 then observed the suspect run into the woods near the gas station. Officers then responded to the area where Bautista was arrested.

A gun and multiple drugs were found inside the stolen vehicle. Police say plastic bags believed to contain fentanyl were found along the path Bautista ran off on.

Jose Bautista was arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court. He faces several charges and is being held without bail. His dangerousness hearing is scheduled for April 7th.