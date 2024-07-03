Traveling over the Fourth of July week? Here's what to expect on the roads and in the air

What to expect on the roads and in the air if you're traveling this 4th of July

BOSTON -- Logan Airport and roads around New England are expected to be busy throughout the Fourth of July week as travelers celebrate the signature summer weekend.

Wednesday morning, hundreds of travelers made their way through the airport to start their trips. Although the lines were short, the airport is expecting increased traffic in the coming days.

The busiest day for air travel

The busiest day for travel was last Friday, with people this year taking off the entire Independence Day week. Nearly 3 million people took to the skies last Friday and 2.8 million on Sunday.

Traveler Franki Devingo, who just arrived in Boston, said she's most excited to "get on the boat, go to the beach, and hang out" this holiday. She and her roommate, Alyssa Coons, come home to New England every year for the Fourth of July.

"[It was] smooth sailing, got through security fast, good breakfast," Coons said. "Got here before the sun was even really up."

Though a calm experience for Coons and Devingo, AAA projects 71 million people will travel throughout this 9-day Fourth of July travel period.

"It's been a beautiful day and everything seems to be going right so hopefully I don't jinx it," said traveler John Carr, who's headed to Maryland.

Most traffic during Fourth of July week

It will likely be a different story on the roads this year. AAA says Wednesday and Sunday will be jam-packed, specifically between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m.

Whether you're taking a road trip or catching a flight, frequent travelers all have the same piece of advice - leave early.

Remember, if you're flying back into Logan after Independence Day, the Sumner Tunnel will be shut down starting this Friday, so you may experience additional traffic delays.