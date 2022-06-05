Watch CBS News
Local News

Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Shelby Scott has died

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Shelby Scott has died at age 86. Scott worked at WBZ from 1965 until her retirement in 1996.

She came to WBZ from Seattle to anchor the noon news, eventually becoming half of the nation's first all-female anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977.

Shelby Scott
WBZ-TV reporter Shelby Scott  CBS Boston

She became legendary for storm coverage, prompting the Boston Globe to jokingly measure snowfall in "Shelbys" instead of feet.

After her retirement, she would return to WBZ to cover major storms, including the 1997 April Fools' Day Blizzard.

Scott died June 1 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 8:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.