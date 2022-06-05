BOSTON – Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Shelby Scott has died at age 86. Scott worked at WBZ from 1965 until her retirement in 1996.

She came to WBZ from Seattle to anchor the noon news, eventually becoming half of the nation's first all-female anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977.

WBZ-TV reporter Shelby Scott CBS Boston

She became legendary for storm coverage, prompting the Boston Globe to jokingly measure snowfall in "Shelbys" instead of feet.

After her retirement, she would return to WBZ to cover major storms, including the 1997 April Fools' Day Blizzard.

Scott died June 1 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.