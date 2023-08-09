Former Revolution keeper Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest from Arsenal

LONDON -- United States goalkeeper Matt Turner joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal for a reported 10 million pounds ($12.75 million) on Wednesday.

Turner has signed a four-year deal. He only joined Arsenal in June last year from the New England Revolution. The 29-year-old started for the U.S. team in all four of its games at the World Cup last year but only played for Arsenal in cup competitions last season. The keeper had four clean sheets over his seven appearances in his Europa League and FA Cup action.

"It's a great challenge and a great step in my career," Turner said. "When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now."

Turner is Forest's third offseason signing after right back Ola Aina and winger Anthony Elanga. Forest will be playing in its second straight season in the Premier League, and visits Arsenal in its first game on Saturday.

Turner, a New Jersey native, began his pro career when he signed with the Revs after going undrafted in 2016. He rose to prominence in New England and was the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year after helping lead the Revolution to the Supporters' Shield and a league-record 73 points in the regular season.

