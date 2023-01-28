Former President Trump returns to NH; Poll shows voters there prefer Ron DeSantis

SALEM, N.H. -- Former President Donald Trump is returning to New Hampshire on Saturday. Trump will address the New Hampshire Republican State Committee's annual meeting at Salem High School.

A recent University of New Hampshire Granite State poll of likely GOP primary voters found 42% prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump ranked second with 30%.

According to the poll, support for DeSantis is pretty much flat since the summer of last year, while support for the former president has been steadily declining.

So far, Trump is the only GOP candidate to officially announce a run for president in 2024.