Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in U.S. Open qualifying tournament

BOSTON -- The U.S. Open returns to Massachusetts next month. It <em>may </em>involve a former Patriots player and fan favorite in Danny Woodhead.

Woodhead, who last played in the NFL in 2017, advanced in a local qualifying tournament on Wednesday with an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.

Woodhead will now play in the final qualifying round on June 6, with a trip to The Country Club in Brookline up for grabs.

Woodhead spent nine seasons in the NFL, first with the Jets, then with the Patriots, Chargers and Ravens. The undersized running back played in New England from 2010-12, rushing for 1,199 yards and 10 touchdowns and catching 92 passes for 982 yards and four touchdowns in 45 regular-season games. He also played in six playoff games for the Patriots, including the Super Bowl XLVI loss to the Giants, catching 12 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 118 yards on 35 carries in those games. He had four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in that Super Bowl loss to the Giants.

Woodhead was one of five golfers to earn sectional qualifying berths on Wednesday.

"I was able to see a little glimpse last year making the final four of the state match play. I just want to keep getting as good as I can. That's my whole goal. We'll see what happens, but the next month I'm going to be grinding to get ready for sectionals and see what happens," Woodhead told the Omaha World-Herald. "Maybe I just grind to a couple of good scores."