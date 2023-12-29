Former New Bedford fire chief Paul Coderre killed by police after firing at officers in Fairhaven

Former New Bedford fire chief Paul Coderre shot and killed in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN - Former New Bedford interim fire chief Paul Coderre was shot and killed by police in Fairhaven after he fired a gun at officers, the Bristol County DA said. A police officer was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

Police were called to the Bayside Lounge on Sconticut Neck Road at about 5 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man. Fairhaven police responded along with officers from surrounding communities.

Bristol DA Thomas Quinn said Coderre, 55, from Dartmouth, had been drinking in the lounge with friends during the afternoon and was reported to be intoxicated.

"There was an altercation inside the lounge that led to him going outside. He attempted to get in the vehicle and was stopped," Quinn said.

When police responded, Coderre was armed with a gun. Officers tried to deescalate the situation by talking to Coderre and attempted to subdue him with a Taser, Quinn said.

"Those attempts were not successful. At some point he fired his gun," Quinn said. "Police returned fire and as a result of that, Paul Coderre died."

An Acushnet police officer was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and released Friday night.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said the shooting "was tragic in every sense."

"I am relieved that the officer who was injured will make a full recovery, and that no one else was seriously hurt," Mitchell posted on X.

In January 2022, Coderre was fired by the New Bedford mayor "for dishonesty and untruthfulness in connection with alleged work-related injuries."