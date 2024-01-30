Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo reportedly arrested in Indiana on gun, drug charges

BOSTON -- Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend in Indiana on a number of charges, including possession of a firearm and marijuana.

Rondo, who played nine of his 16 NBA seasons in Boston, was arrested Sunday afternoon after being pulled over in Jackson County, Indiana, according to a report by WDRB-TV on Monday night. He was pulled over for a traffic violation, when the trooper smelled marijuana coming from his car.

The ensuing search of Rondo's vehicle led to officers finding a gun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Rondo was arrested and taken to Jackson County Jail, where he immediately posted bond. All charges against the 37-year-old are misdemeanors.

Rondo is not allowed to have a firearm because of a no-contact ordered against him in court, according to WDRB-TV. The two-time NBA champion has had several run-ins with the law, including a 2022 incident when a Louisville woman asked for an emergency protective order against Rondo after she said that he threatened her life. That order was dismissed a year later after Rondo underwent anger management class, counseling, and a mental health evaluation. The same women filed another emergency protective order against Rondo last March, but that case ended with an agreed order five months later.

There is no date for when Rondo will be arraigned for his arrest over the weekend.

Rondo helped the Celtics win an NBA title in 2008, and won a second ring in 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. A four-time All-Star -- all with Boston -- Rondo also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Cleveland Cavaliers during his NBA career. He last played during the 2021-22 NBA season with Cleveland.