Stamp honoring 'Strega Nona' author Tomie dePaola gets release date

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Fans of beloved children's writer and illustrator Tomie dePaola will be able to get stamps honoring the "Strega Nona" author in just a few weeks.

The U.S. Postal Service said the stamps will be released on May 5. dePaola, a longtime New Hampshire resident whose books sold nearly 25 million copies, died in 2020 at 85 years old.

The Forever stamp shows the titular grandmother with her magic pasta pot. "Strega Nona," published in 1975, is a Caldecott Honor book and was voted one of the "Top 100 Picture Books" by the School Library Journal.

The Forever stamp honoring Tomie dePaola USPS

There will be a "first-day-of-issue event" celebrating dePaola at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.