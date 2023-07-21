Watch CBS News
Food Truck Friday: Vibe mixes music, Italian BBQ, mac and cheese

By Levan Reid

/ CBS Boston

DANVERS - Paul Zermani is raising the bar when it comes to food trucks.

His truck, Vibe, is bringing great food, great music and a great time to customers.

"In my mind, I do everything for success but at the end of the day, you just don't know. Yes, I'm very proud of what we are doing," Zermani told WBZ-TV.

His grandmother taught him the love of cooking.

"Watching my grandmother cook homemade pasta, homemade red sauce, homemade tortellini, you saw the love that goes into it," he said.

Vibe specializes in Italian barbecue.

"Italian barbeque is just a creation of, a fusion of both. I grew up cooking authentic Italian food and also as a teenager barbecuing and I just mixed both to become Italian barbecue," Zermani told WBZ.

They also specialize in setting that so-called vibe. At every event, there's music, wings and mac and cheese.

"We call it our famous mac and cheese. We were on the Food Network because of it. It is our number one go to. It's vegetarian but we also add smoked bacon to it and people just go crazy with it. We've been told, it's the world's best and we appreciate that," Zermani said.

"To see people smile and eating our food and telling us how great our food is and the experience of Vibe, that's really everything to me."

For more information, visit their website.

Levan Reid
reid628.jpg

Levan Reid is a reporter for WBZ This Morning. He is also a veteran sports reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 9:26 AM

