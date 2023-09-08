Food Truck Friday: Salty's Lobster Shack began as an idea at the school bus stop

MIDDLETON - It's the final Food Truck Friday of the summer and it ends with the first seafood truck of the season.

Salty's Lobster Shack at The Lot on South Main in Middleton started as an idea between guys after their kids went off to school.

"It originated again, at the bus stop like we were talking about. We have young kids and sitting down, going to the restaurant and trying to keep your kids quiet so you're not interrupting anybody. This is an experience where you can come," co-owner Leland Boutilier told WBZ-TV.

Salty's is now giving locals their seafood fix.

"Because every time you want good seafood you have to go to Gloucester, go to Ipswich or Essex and Farms is a great place, places like that. So we figured let's get something a little more local so people won't have to go as far," co-owner Jim Burfoot told WBZ.

They opened during the pandemic and they knew they were on to something.

"We had probably two-to-three hundred people here. We couldn't even get the orders out. It was just everybody at once was on top of us," Burfoot said.

So what's the most popular item?

"Cold lobster roll. That's our traditional. We have had people come in and our panini is kind of a specialty, it's lobster panini," Boutilier said.

The best part for this crew is this is a family affair. They get a chance to work together, spend time with their kids and spread smiles through the community.

"This is an experience where you can come, kids can run around. We've got a ballfield for them to play on, so it's nice to be local," Boutilier said.

"We got our wives behind the scenes helping. Our kids are running around working, my dad works out here. It's nice having a group of people around that care about it," Burfoot told WBZ,

For more information, visit their Facebook page.