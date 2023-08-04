Food Truck Friday: Rockin Burgers takes you back to the 1950's

Food Truck Friday: Go back to the 1950's with Rockin Burgers

WEYMOUTH - This is a food truck that will take you back in time.

Bella and Tony Muscolino are the fabulous daughter and father team behind Rockin Burgers.

"I've pulled almost everything from him. He's taught me so much, it's just incredible the amount of stuff I've learned," Bella told WBZ-TV.

"It touches my heart and I'm very proud of her for what she's done and her accomplishments and everything that she's doing," said her father Tony.

Bella had been working in her dad restaurants since she was 9. A year ago, when she was 20, she decided to take the food truck plunge.

"She's had this in her heart," Tony said.

And Bella is crushing it. The name she got from a friend, but the 1950's diner theme fits the menu and the vibe.

"We always have 50's music blaring out of the speakers, which gives a real 50's feel and I try to have some 50's inspired specials," she told WBZ.

So bring on the burgers, the chicken sandwiches, the fries and shakes and maybe that's why it didn't take long for Rockin Burgers to become a community favorite.

"I didn't think that it was going to blow up in such a short amount of time. I thought it was going to take 5 or 6 years to really get my name out there, but I've been super thankful."

Rockin burgers will be expanding. They're planning on having a brick and mortar site for pickup and take out soon.

