Food Truck Friday: Paisani brings 'crazy' Italian sandwiches to Boston

FOXBORO – Paisani is Boston's first Italian food truck, according to its owners. The business loosely got its name after an Italian phrase.

"So Paisani is a fellow countryman but to us, it means Italian American friend," co-owner Ryan Palmer told WBZ-TV.

"It's like a play on Paisano, that's what they would say in Italy but in the Italian language, you add an 'I ' to a noun it's plural," said coi-owner Matthew Minichiello. "So we just made up our own words."

A fitting name since Minichiello and Palmer met at UMass Lowell where they started cooking for their friends at parties.

"It started with 10 or 15 people over," said Palmer. "We would collect $5 at the door. Usually lost some money on that day but everybody had a good time eating."

They wanted to go bigger and they did. The Paisani truck brings big food and even bigger flavor to its customers and they are confident that you're going to love what they give you.

"We just come up with things and make crazy sandwiches," said Minichiello. "People like them and we get good feedback and we keep running them, if not, which has never happened, we won't."

The craziest of the sandwiches is the Drunken Parm.

"It's a chicken parm sandwich on a braided seeded roll, but instead of marinara sauce we use our homemade vodka sauce," said Minichiello.

They understand that people have other trucks to choose from, so they don't cut corners.

"We do everything fresh every single morning, bread our cutlets every day, arancini every day, we slice the meats every day," said Palmer.

And they make sure they live by one motto.

"We always figure it out, Our saying is nothing stops the Paisanis, that's our saying," said Minichiello.

For more information, visit their website.