Food Truck Friday: Lolly Jolly Waffles a sweet 'show stopper'

ROCKLAND - Lolly Jolly Waffles is a family-owned food truck specializing in gourmet waffles made from scratch.

They're proving waffles aren't just for breakfast, especially with their "Sweet Bubble Jolly Waffles."

"It tastes good, it looks good. We call it a show stopper. Every time somebody walks with this thing they're like, 'Wow what is that thing,'" Nina Furness told WBZ-TV.

One of the "Sweet Bubble Jolly Waffles" from Lolly Jolly Waffles. CBS Boston

She owns the truck with her husband David Lemovitz.

"The waffles just bring such comfort, sweet food. It's like a jolly fun thing that you put in a cup and it's wrapped around in just love," he said.

They come in all flavors - the Oreo Jolly, the Birthday Cake Jolly or maybe you want something simple like chicken and waffles.

Nothing is off the table.

"We try to be creative every week. We come up with a new 'Jolly of the Week' and our followers are definitely looking forward to seeing what's the next thing coming. This week we have the peach cobbler jolly. Last week we had blueberry cobbler," Furness said.

"We hit every audience, from the little kids to the older adults. It just brings a smile to all their faces," Lemovitz told WBZ.

And if you're looking for something more intimate, they also have a smaller truck.

"We have this little, cute, sophisticated vintage trailer. We call it a waffle bar," Furness said.

"It's been an incredible response. It's been a wild and incredible ride," Lemovitz said.

