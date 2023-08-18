Food Truck Friday: Kona Ice making kids happy while giving back to community

NEWBURYPORT - Kona Ice of Newburyport is a throwback to the days of when you were young and shaved ice or sno-cones were a summer treat.

Owner Nikki Vazeos remembers their first Kona experience.

"I took my kids to the zoo in New Jersey and that's when we first saw the Kona truck and we waited in line for almost an hour to get sno-cones," they told WBZ-TV.

But at that time Nikki was working another job. Well, life to a turn and Nikki wanted a change.

"I wanted to start a business that was more involved with the community. So I thought back to the Kona Ice truck and I was like, 'This is perfect," Vazeos said.

And what Nikki has done is so much more. Every event and fundraiser Nikki and Kona Ice can go to, Nikki delivers.

"I think the support of the community, I mean every time we do a fundraising event, we have a sign on the side of the truck that lets people know a portion of what was made today goes back to, whether it's the soccer association, football, baseball, the local rotary clubs. The people know that if you're buying a Kona, a piece of that is going back to the local community."

Nikki and the Kona Ice truck are now celebrities for the young children and the adults.

"By offering a full list of crafted flavors, whether it's margarita, daiquiri or mojito, adults enjoy it as well," they told WBZ.

And seeing kids with a mouth full of ice and a syrupy smile is Nikki's happy place.

"It's not what I thought my life would be but I will be honest, I wish I had done it sooner. I am having a blast," Vazeos said.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.