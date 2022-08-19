Food Truck Friday: Hopkinton's Snappy Dogs making memories with hot dogs

HOPKINTON - Two friends turned business partners have created a summer staple for many families.

Their hot dog stand on wheels attracts foodies of all ages.

For the creation of Snappy Dogs in Hopkinton, sometimes the best ideas happen when you're not working.

"We were both unemployed, it was 2009. I happened to go to Mount Wachusett and on the way, there was a white, kind of grey hot dog truck," co-owner Lisa Hachey told WBZ-TV.

That truck had a line out the window and it gave Lisa an idea. She called Teresa Boyce and said they should start a business.

"Oh know, I was all in, I was all in. I mean my family was all in. I have always liked food," said Boyce.

From there Teresa and Lisa got into the hot dog game. They came up with the name "Snappy Dogs."

"We use the pearl hot dogs that have a natural casing and they actually snap when you bite into them," Hachey said.

But little did they know their trailer would be a generation go to spot.

"I never dreamed that we would be a destination place for families. I never dreamed that we would watch people go from the womb to junior high school," Hachey told WBZ.

"(I) will never forget what this woman said, 'You girls are creating summer memories for our kids because they will walk down here during summer vacation and stuff,'" Boyce said.

Friends to the end and working together for 14 years. They survive by serving happiness one dog at time.

"They say don't go into business with your friends. We have absolutely shattered that myth," Hachey said.

For more information, visit their website.