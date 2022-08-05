Food Truck Friday: Fresh Truck Mobile Market brings fruit, vegetables to communities in need

BOSTON - So this is not your ordinary food truck story.

The Fresh Truck Mobile Market got its start when co-founders, Josh Trautwein and Anica Morgan, kept hearing from families that it was difficult to shop for healthy food.

"Josh talked somebody into helping him revamp a school bus and he found ways to get those school buses onto the streets and into neighborhoods, filled with fresh fruits and vegetables," program director Seana Weaver told WBZ-TV.

So this group decided to bring nourishment to the communities that need it the most.

"We've got weekly markets at 23 different spots. So every week we are in 23 different places around Boston," Weaver said.

The food is fresh and the items are 30-percent cheaper than the same ones you would find in many grocery stores.

"I mean nothing beats the feeling of getting out here and making sure people have food on their plate for dinner, every night," market manager Kyle Doherty told WBZ.

"People just say they are grateful. People reach out to us and ask us to bring a truck to their neighborhood and their area," Weaver said.

This team will tell you, there is no greater feeling than at the end of the day as they walk through the truck and the market is empty.

"It feels incredible. We take pictures and we post them to our Slack channels. So everyday around between 6:30 and 7 I see those pictures coming in of our clean buses," Weaver told WBZ.

"The amount of people that we are able to help in just a couple of hours here is amazing and, like Seana said, there's nothing better than seeing that truck empty and clean at the end of a market," Doherty said.

