Food Truck Friday: Donali's offers surf, turf and wedding ceremonies

NASHUA, N.H. - At Donali's food truck in Nashua, New Hampshire you can get surf and turf and when you're done, you can also get married!

Some people were made to be on the big stage and Donnie White is living his best life with his food truck. He's a veteran who used to feed sports fans on the streets of Boston.

"Years ago. I grew up in Medford and Everett and I used to sell sausages in front of the Boston Garden," he told WBZ-TV.

But it wasn't until he made a trip to Florida and played Good Samaritan that his food truck idea started to take shape.

"I was in Key West about a year ago and there was a line of about 28 people and it was just forever. I went up to the guy and I said, 'Can I help you?' He said 'no,' and I said, 'let me just cook the sausages. ' So then I was like, 'sausages here, hot dogs!' The next thing you know, we went through the whole line. The guy was like, 'This is the most money I have ever made, you want a job?' I go, 'I don't live here,'" White said.

So he came home and now he and his friend Ali are running Donali food truck where you can get your late night sausage and lobster rolls.

"I love making the world a happier place one sausage and one lobster roll at a time. It's a lot of work. I get up every morning, I have to order food," he told WBZ.

Oh by the way, White is also a justice of the peace.

"So if you wanna come down and get married, I also have people on the truck that work. So, if you need a step-in best man or maid of honor, we got that covered too."

White is also a notary public and he honestly just loves talking to people and working that food truck is his conversation starter.

