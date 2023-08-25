Food Truck Friday: Chicken and the Pig has a "different style" of sandwiches

MIDDLETON - Guy Ciolfi spent 20 years catering but then the pandemic forced him to switch gears. Now's the owner of the successful Chicken & The Pig food truck.

You can find it nestled in The Lot on South Main in Middleton. The name is a combination of tasty foods.

"People liked them so we knew that we had something. We were like, 'Let's put this concept together, what else are we going to add?' That's how the chicken and pig came up because we had the cool Kayem bacon that we use," Ciolfi told WBZ-TV. "It's got a super crispy crust to it and everything is freshly cooked and fried for you. So it's juicy and you put it all together and it's just awesome."

Ciolfi said when he was in catering, he didn't always see his customers enjoying the food.

"But when we opened this up, it was incredible. People were coming up to us (saying), 'Wow, this is the best chicken sandwich I've ever had," he told WBZ. "It's just a different style of eating a chicken sandwich. It's a cutlet style sandwich. It takes off of that Italian heritage of that chicken cutlet that everyone knows."

"We have such a great customer base from little kids, all the way up to grandparents and everyone comes up and says, 'That's great! We'll be back,'" Ciofi said.

For more information, visit his website.