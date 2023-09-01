Food Truck Friday: Butter UR Biscuit a big hit on the North Shore and beyond

BEVERLY - The food truck Butter UR Biscuit was an idea that came to Dwayne and Jules Walker when the couple lived down south.

"I think when we were down in Georgia we realized, that whenever people got together as a family, there was always biscuits on every meal and it was their way of welcoming people and everything else," Dwayne told WBZ-TV.

So when they moved, they kept the biscuit welcoming idea. Jules decided to hit the books.

"I always knew that my wife was pretty exceptional when it came to cooking, before she went to culinary school and then when she went there, she won the leadership award, she did all these fun things," Dwayne said.

So now that biscuit love is being spread all over the North Shore and beyond.

"We've had people come from Texas, Georgia, Alabama, parts of Florida and they are like, 'I can tell you right now Dwayne, these biscuits can compete with some of the best ones we've ever had,'" he told WBZ.

And the couple that makes biscuits together, really doesn't mind staying together all the time.

"I married my best friend and soulmate, so I'm blessed, right," Dwayne said.

The couple also has a shop in Beverly. For more information on both, visit their website.