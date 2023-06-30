Watch CBS News
Food Truck Friday: Bugg'd Out BBQ delivers southern ribs, chicken with giant smoker

By Levan Reid

/ CBS Boston

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - Jermaine Robinson caught the cooking bug and inspiration from his mom, who passed away in 2009.

"It was just great as a young kid to be able to stand on a little stool at the stove with my mom as she was showing me how to cook basic foods," he told WBZ-TV.

Now that same passion and love comes with every meal from his food truck, Bugg'd Out BBQ.

"It brings me joy, actually you just gave me goosebumps, but seeing people eat my food and seeing the smile on their face, it makes me so happy," Robinson said.

Bugg'd Out BBQ came about after he took a trip down south.

"I used to watch my family, my grandfather, cousins and I said, 'I think that I could bring that back up north,'" he told WBZ.

He's done just that. Armed with a beast of a smoker, Robinson is making ribs and chicken, pulled pork tacos and nachos.

"We call it the Bugg'd Out Nacho and it's just plain. It's just a little bit of pork with the barbeque sauce, the cheese and I put a little bit of coleslaw on the side and people love it," he said. "The love that I'm getting from everyone. It just surprises me. You can't please everyone's taste buds but I have pleased a lot of people's taste buds and I'm enjoying it."  

For more information, visit his website.

Levan Reid
Levan Reid is a reporter for WBZ This Morning. He is also a veteran sports reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 8:28 AM

