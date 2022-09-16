Food Truck Friday: Across The Border

BOSTON -- It's a family business that has something for everyone. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting a food truck bringing authentic Mexican flavors to Massachusetts.

Douglas and Shantel had a dream while leaving in California. They wanted to bring the food they loved to people.

"We tried something called the Cheeto burrito. We tried it, it was so good and I said to myself, one day we should open up a business and we should put this on our location," said Douglas Salazar.

Later down the line, they invested in a truck and brought that tasty thought to Boston.

"When I'm at events and people try my food, they come back and say, oh my god, your food is so good. To me, that's what keeps me going," said Salazar.

Across The Border is a way for Douglas to bring his Mexican culture to his local community, but he does it with flair.

"It's being creative with the food is what makes us a different Mexican truck than most."

Across the Border has the staple items but their burritos are off the charts. It started with the Cheeto burrito, then expanded to the Frito burrito, the Dorito burrito, and the "Boston burrito which is like a tater tot burrito. I have the Cali burrito which is like the french fries with the steak," Salazar said.

There are vegan and vegetarian options as well.

"So when I first started this food truck, I was eating meat. Now, I am a vegan/vegetarian and I made the menu bigger. It was hard work at the beginning, but now that we are successful, it's amazing."

Doug and Shantel are expanding their business. They are opening a brick-and-mortar location next month in Jamaica Plain.